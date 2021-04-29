Murray collected 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes Wednesday in the Spurs' 116-111 overtime loss to Miami.

Murray followed up his big game Monday (25 points and 17 rebounds) by turning in his fourth triple-double of the season Wednesday. With backcourt mate Derrick White (ankle) likely to miss the rest of the season, Murray may continue to benefit from an elevated profile on offense. Over his last three games, he's averaging19.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals in 37.7 minutes.