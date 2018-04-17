Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Disappoints in Game 2 loss

Murray posted just four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds and two steals across 13 minutes during San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Murray saw the fewest minutes of any member of the starting five by far, leading to his second straight single-digit scoring tally to open the series. The second-year point guard had a solid season while surprisingly drawing 48 starts, but he's been rendered a non-factor for the first two games versus the Warriors. With the Spurs now in a 2-0 hole, Murray's trademark across-the-stat-sheet contributions would presumably come in handy in San Antonio's efforts to secure a Game 3 victory, although how much of an opportunity he'll have to be a factor remains to be seen.