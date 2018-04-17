Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Disappoints in Game 2 loss
Murray posted just four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds and two steals across 13 minutes during San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Murray saw the fewest minutes of any member of the starting five by far, leading to his second straight single-digit scoring tally to open the series. The second-year point guard had a solid season while surprisingly drawing 48 starts, but he's been rendered a non-factor for the first two games versus the Warriors. With the Spurs now in a 2-0 hole, Murray's trademark across-the-stat-sheet contributions would presumably come in handy in San Antonio's efforts to secure a Game 3 victory, although how much of an opportunity he'll have to be a factor remains to be seen.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Excels with 17 points in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Continues elite thievery Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Swipes five steals in victory•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Just misses double-double in loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Active on glass once again Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....