Murray scored 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Jazz.

It's his second double-double in eight games since the restart. Murray struggled with consistency in his third NBA season, but his numbers took a modest step forward in the Orlando bubble, as he averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals as the Spurs came up short in their quest to extend their postseason streak to 23 seasons.