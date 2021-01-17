Murray scored 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 103-91 win over the Rockets.

It's his second double-double of the season, to go along with a triple-double. Murray's production has taken a big step forward, and over the last seven games the 24-year-old is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 threes.