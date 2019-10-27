Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles despite minutes limit
Murray finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 victory over the Wizards.
Murray remained on his minutes limit Saturday but still managed to put up numbers across the board. He has looked great thus far and is clearly the point guard of the future for the Spurs. He is likely to ramp up his minutes slowly over the coming weeks and once that happens, he could emerge as one of the steals of the draft.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in season-opening win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Signs four-year extension•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Drops 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Running with starters in practice•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Operating at full strength•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.