Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles despite minutes limit

Murray finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 victory over the Wizards.

Murray remained on his minutes limit Saturday but still managed to put up numbers across the board. He has looked great thus far and is clearly the point guard of the future for the Spurs. He is likely to ramp up his minutes slowly over the coming weeks and once that happens, he could emerge as one of the steals of the draft.