Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in loss

Murray finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in Sunday's 90-87 loss to the Thunder.

Murray was excellent Sunday, moving into the starting lineup for Tony Parker, who was out due to rest. Murray had a nice start to the season, but has fallen back to earth over the last month. He demonstrated his upside in the close road loss, but we will need to see more performances like this before considering him for standard leagues. Parker should return for Monday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, sending Murray back to a 15-20 minute role off the bench.