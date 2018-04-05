Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Murray supplied 23 points (7-12 FG, 9-13 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Murray was a rather surprising offensive contributor, generating a season-high scoring total. Moreover, he continued his excellent work on the boards, posting his best rebound haul since March 21. A career-high number of visits to the charity stripe certainly helped round out his final line and allowed Murray to produced his second double-digit scoring effort over the first three games of April.
