Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles with 10 rebounds in win

Murray posted 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 win over the Kings.

This marks the second time this week that Murray has collected 10 or more rebounds and a quick look in the stat book reveals that Murray is tied with Russell Westbrook for the best rebounds per 48 minutes average in the league. As Murray's stock rises, his ability to grab boards is a huge plus. Murray essentially hold the keys as the Spurs' floor general moving forward, and should be considered a worthwhile start in all formats.