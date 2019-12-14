Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Drawing start Saturday

Murray will start Saturday's game against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Murray has been out of the starting five since Nov. 25, but he'll get the nod Saturday as coach Gregg Popovich also opts to send Derrick White to the bench. Across 13 games as a starter, Murray is averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.7 minutes.