Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Drops 20 points in Wednesday's win

Murray supplied 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Rockets.

Murray was phenomenal, pitching in with an extremely efficient scoring effort that saw him drain two treys and commit zero turnovers. Murray isn't known for his ability to step out beyond the arc, and an improvement as a shooter could catapult him into the Most Improved Player discussion after missing all of last year due to injury.