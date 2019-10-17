Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Drops 20 points in Wednesday's win
Murray supplied 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Rockets.
Murray was phenomenal, pitching in with an extremely efficient scoring effort that saw him drain two treys and commit zero turnovers. Murray isn't known for his ability to step out beyond the arc, and an improvement as a shooter could catapult him into the Most Improved Player discussion after missing all of last year due to injury.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Running with starters in practice•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Operating at full strength•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Medically cleared•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Moving along in recovery•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Recovery proceeding as expected•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...