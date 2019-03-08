Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dunks for first time since injury

Murray (knee) dunked for the first time since undergoing surgery to address a torn ACL, Jeff Garcia of FOXSanAntonio.com reports.

This marks the first real update on Murray's progress. The 22-year-old point guard was looking to be one of the more promising third-year players in the league before suffering the injury during the preseason. He'll continue his rehab work with the hopes that he'll be fully healthy by the time next season rolls around.