Murray posted 20 points (9-17 FG), five assists, five rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 139-133 loss to the Spurs.

Murray is a bit of an exception to the rule regarding floor general production, as his rebounding totals are often higher than his assist numbers. He's one of the best rebounding guards in the league, and thanks to teammates Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan, dropping dimes is not his first priority. His bread-and-butter is an accurate shooting stroke, and he recorded over 50 percent from the floor in the loss.