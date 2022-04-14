Murray had 16 points (5-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 loss to the Pelicans.

Murray was by no means invisible in the play-in loss, as he led San Antonio with five assists and tied for the team lead with nine rebounds. However, he was largely clamped down on offense by Herbert Jones and finished with a poor 5-for-19 shooting line. Despite the disappointing finale, Murray enjoyed a breakout campaign, finishing as a top-10 fantasy performer by averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 dimes, 8.3 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers, each of which was a career-best mark.