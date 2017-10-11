Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Excellent outing on both sides of ball Tuesday
Murray totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Magic.
Murray showed off some of his potential when he caught significant run last season, averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 boards when he saw between 20-29 minutes. With Tony Parker (quad) possibly out until January, it seems likely Murray and Patty Mills will split time. That will probably result in neither of them being able to accrue fantasy-relevant production -- though either of them could make for viable pick-ups in deep leagues.
