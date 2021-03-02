Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes over the last three games while the Spurs have been without several players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

With four rotation players in Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Rudy Gay sitting out all three contests and another starter in DeMar DeRozan missing one of the contests due to a personal matter, Murray has been thriving as one of few playmakers left standing for the shorthanded Spurs. Even before the slew of absences from key players, Murray had already been in the midst of a breakout season that could make him a sneaky candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. He's averaging career highs in points (15.8 per game), rebounds (7.2), assists (5.2) and three-pointers (1.0), with his stellar two-way play being one of the major reasons the 17-13 Spurs are currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference standings.