Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Excels with 17 points in win
Murray posted 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Trail Blazers.
The rookie has dealt with injuries and consistency issues all season but it appears that he might be coming along at the right time. He hasn't put two decent games like this together since before the All-Star break, and he'll need to stay that consistent if the Spurs have any hope of advancing. He should be at full speed for at least one more game, but a victory over the Kings on Monday would likely lead to a minutes cap in preparation for the playoffs.
