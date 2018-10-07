Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Exits game with knee injury
Murray suffered a right knee injury during Sunday's preseason matchup with the Rockets and won't return, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
Murray appeared to be in significant pain following the injury and the Spurs' medical staff considered wheeling him off the floor in a wheel chair. However, Murray wound up walking to the locker room under his own power, which provides some optimism the injury may not force an extended absence. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Murray will have an MRI performed on the knee Monday, so we should have a better idea of the severity once those test results are released. Tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Hawks.
