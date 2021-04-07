Murray (foot) is expected to play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Murray tested his sore right foot at shootaround Wednesday morning, and things went well. He'll presumably return to the starting five. Since the start of March, he's averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes.
