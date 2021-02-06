Murray (ankle) will "most likely" play Saturday against the Rockets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Murray is still officially listed as questionable, but coach Gregg Popovich expects the point guard to play. Across the past five games, Murray is averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes.

