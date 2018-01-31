Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fails to score against Denver but provides 13 boards and seven assists

Murray failed to score (0-4 FG) in a 106-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, but still provided 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

The zero obviously looks suspicious, but the fact that he provided such elite peripheral statistics truly shows that Murray has taken the jump. That's why Greg Popovich trusts him, as he can produce without scoring. That's a rare trend from such a young player, but its really shown since he's taken over this starting point guard job. In fact, Murray is averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across his last six games