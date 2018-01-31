Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fails to score but provides 13 boards and seven assists

Murray failed to score (0-4 FG) in a 106-104 win over the Nuggets on Tuesday but still provided 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Murray has emerged as the regular starter at point guard this season, officially taking the reins from Tony Parker earlier in January. The second-year Washington product is averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across his last six games