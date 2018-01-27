Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills box score in loss to 76ers

Murray scored 10 points (4-11 FT, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 97-78 loss to the 76ers.

Murray struggled a bit from the floor, but he still led the team in rebounds, assists and minutes played while finishing second in shot attempts. He was named the full-time starter earlier this week and has responded with averages of 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, five assists and 2.7 steals in 29.3 minutes per game over the last three. Murray still offers virtually nothing in the way of three-point shooting, but he contributes in most other categories on a nightly basis and should improve further as he adjusts to his new role.