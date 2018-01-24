Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills box score in win over Cavs
Murray scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 win over the Cavs.
Named the starter moving forward earlier in the day, Murray responded with a season high in scoring as he attacked the basket at will. He also pulled down double-digit rebounds for the fifth time this season and set a new career high in steals with a strong defensive effort. Murray has already put up some gaudy stat lines this season when given the opportunity and carries tantalizing fantasy appeal with his role set to remain substantial.
