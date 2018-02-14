Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills out stat sheet Tuesday
Murray (ankle) supplied 12 points (6-10 FG), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets.
Murray played his second consecutive game following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, generating his second straight 12-point effort in the process. The 21-year-old has posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts, and he's accomplished the feat in eight of the last 10 contests overall. Murray continues to provide above-average contributions on the glass as well, with his rebounding numbers often outpacing his assists. Given his seemingly secure first-unit role, his value remains solid across all formats.
