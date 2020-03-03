Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet despite loss

Murray posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

Murray's scoring figures have been inconsistent all season long, but he seems to be trending in the right direction with six double-digit scoring outings during San Antonio's last eight gamesM. Even if he can't score at a consistent pace, Murray does enough to remain fantasy relevant due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis.