Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in 19 minutes
Murray totaled 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.
Murray came off the bench with Patty Mills taking his place in the starting five for this one. While Murray finished with more turnovers (three) than assists and saw 11 minutes less than Mills, the 23-year-old guard still put together a quality stat line. It's unclear whether Mills will draw another start or Derrick White (foot) will miss a second straight game during Friday's bout versus the 76ers, but Murray will look to deliver another impressive performance regardless of his role.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Coming off bench•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Playing Friday, sitting Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Logs 19 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Posts double-double•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Playing Thursday, sitting out Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.