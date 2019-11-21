Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in 19 minutes

Murray totaled 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.

Murray came off the bench with Patty Mills taking his place in the starting five for this one. While Murray finished with more turnovers (three) than assists and saw 11 minutes less than Mills, the 23-year-old guard still put together a quality stat line. It's unclear whether Mills will draw another start or Derrick White (foot) will miss a second straight game during Friday's bout versus the 76ers, but Murray will look to deliver another impressive performance regardless of his role.