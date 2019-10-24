Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in season-opening win
Murray had 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals during the Spurs' 120-111 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.
Murray has always been considered a "jack of all trades" due to his ability to fill the stat sheet with ease, and he continued down that road in the season opener -- he led the Spurs in assists while ranking second in rebounds and third in scoring here. The 23-year-old point guard will look to build on a strong debut next Saturday when the Spurs take on the Wizards at home.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Signs four-year extension•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Drops 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Running with starters in practice•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Operating at full strength•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Medically cleared•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...