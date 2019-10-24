Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in season-opening win

Murray had 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals during the Spurs' 120-111 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Murray has always been considered a "jack of all trades" due to his ability to fill the stat sheet with ease, and he continued down that road in the season opener -- he led the Spurs in assists while ranking second in rebounds and third in scoring here. The 23-year-old point guard will look to build on a strong debut next Saturday when the Spurs take on the Wizards at home.