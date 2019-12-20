Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in win

Murray had 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 win over the Nets.

Murray has been impressive since returning to the starting unit, as he has scored in double digits while notching multiple rebounds, assists and steals in each of those outings. Expect him to remain the team's starting point guard moving forward.