Murray registered 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers.

Murray ended as San Antonio's second-best scorer and was one of four players that posted double-digit points while also leading the team in assists and finishing as the third-best rebounder -- in other words, Murray once again showed his ability to stuff the stat sheet and contribute on both ends of the court in full display. The athletic point guard has been a bit inconsistent with his scoring figures on a game-to-game basis and was coming off back-to-back nine-point performances prior to this game, but he has a solid floor due to his versatility and ability to stuff the stat sheet on any given game.