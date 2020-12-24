Murray tallied 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 31 minutes of Wednesday's 131-119 win over Memphis.

Murray was one of seven Spurs with at least 10 points, a group that included the team's entire starting lineup. The Washington product also co-led the team in assists on the evening. His next chance comes Saturday at home against Toronto.