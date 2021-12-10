Murray accumulated 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 victory over the Nuggets.

Murray is always a threat to hit the trifecta, as he is one of the best rebounding guards in the league. He was excellent once again in a convincing win, and the Washington product continues to be one of the most fantasy point guards available.