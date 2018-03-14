Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Gains three steals in easy victory

Murray had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 108-72 victory over Orlando.

Murray continues to play well, doing a bit of everything in the much-needed victory. He has been a nice surprise this season, especially since becoming the regular starter. While he isn't a consistent source of points, he is solid in assists and above average in both rebounds and steals. He is also generally good in efficiency from both the field and the charity stripe, with tonight's free-throw struggles a bit of an outlier.