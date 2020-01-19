Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Good to go Sunday
Murray (illness) will be available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The point guard had been listed as questionable for the contest, but after he reported to the Spurs' facility Sunday, the training staff determined that he was fit to play. Unless coach Gregg Popovich suggests otherwise, expect Murray to handle a normal minutes load. Over his last five outings, Murray has averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 assists, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes while shooting 50 percent from the floor.
