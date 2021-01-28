Murray contributed 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

Murray is one of the best rebounding guards in the league, and he showed it again Wednesday -- it was the fifth time this season he grabbed 10 or more boards. He has six or more rebounds in six of his last seven games and has scored in double digits five times during that span as well. His ability to stuff the stat sheet and produce on both ends of the court makes Murray a strong fantasy alternative across most formats even if his scoring figures aren't the best.