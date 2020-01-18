Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Grabs season-high 12 rebounds
Murray had 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-120 loss against the Hawks.
Murray grabbed a season-high mark in rebounds here, but he didn't do much aside from that and in fact, this was his first double-double since Nov. 7 when he had 17 points and 10 assists. He hasn't been able to stand out in any single category and he continues to be a player capable of filling the stat sheet with ease, but his levels of production just haven't been good enough of late. He is averaging 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during January.
