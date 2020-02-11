Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Hands out nine assists again
Murray posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets.
Murray handed out nine assists for the second straight contest, and he hasn't turned the ball over in the past four games. During this stretch, he's also averaging 11.8 points on 9.5 shots, plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals (31.8 fantasy points). Murray has eight performances this season with at least five assists and two steals with fewer than two turnovers, which is tied for third-most in the NBA.
