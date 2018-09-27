Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Has fourth-year option picked up
Murray had his team option for the 2019-20 season picked up by the Spurs on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports.
It's a no-brainer for the Spurs, as Murray has been designated by the organization as the team's point guard of the future. With Tony Parker leaving San Antonio during free agency, Murray will only have Patty Mills to compete with at the position, so he should have no troubles significantly increasing his playing time from the 21.5 minutes per game he averaged last year. With the expected jump in workload, Murray will be a fairly intriguing breakout candidate, especially if he can improve on his brutal 26.5 percent clip from behind the arc.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Very quiet in Tuesday's elimination•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ups production in Game 3 defeat•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Disappoints in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Excels with 17 points in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Continues elite thievery Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...