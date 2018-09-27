Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Has fourth-year option picked up

Murray had his team option for the 2019-20 season picked up by the Spurs on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports.

It's a no-brainer for the Spurs, as Murray has been designated by the organization as the team's point guard of the future. With Tony Parker leaving San Antonio during free agency, Murray will only have Patty Mills to compete with at the position, so he should have no troubles significantly increasing his playing time from the 21.5 minutes per game he averaged last year. With the expected jump in workload, Murray will be a fairly intriguing breakout candidate, especially if he can improve on his brutal 26.5 percent clip from behind the arc.