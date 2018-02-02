Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Hauls in another 11 rebounds
Murray had just six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 FT), but added 11 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 loss to Houston.
Murray continues to put up some odd stat lines, finishing the game with a team-high 11 rebounds. He now has double-figure rebounds in three consecutive games while adding 16 total assists. Unfortunately, he has only scored a total of six points in his last two games and it looks as though, despite the starting role, he is going to be somewhat inconsistent in his production. He should still probably be owned in most standard leagues for his upside and out of position stats.
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
Trade Values Chart
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
Trade deadline preview
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...