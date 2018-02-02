Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Hauls in another 11 rebounds

Murray had just six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 FT), but added 11 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 loss to Houston.

Murray continues to put up some odd stat lines, finishing the game with a team-high 11 rebounds. He now has double-figure rebounds in three consecutive games while adding 16 total assists. Unfortunately, he has only scored a total of six points in his last two games and it looks as though, despite the starting role, he is going to be somewhat inconsistent in his production. He should still probably be owned in most standard leagues for his upside and out of position stats.