Murray went to the locker room early in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Mavericks with an apparent left ankle injury, Evan Closky of KENS 5 reports.
Murray appeared to twist his left ankle very early in Friday's contest, and he had to be helped to the locker room by a trainer. The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet known.
