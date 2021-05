Murray scored 22 points (11-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's win over the Kings.

After a couple lackluster scoring efforts, Murray bounced back to deliver more than 20 points for the fourth time in his last six games. The fourth-year guard is averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 boards, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals over that stretch as he puts the finishing touches on a breakout campaign.