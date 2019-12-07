Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Impresses off bench

Murray had 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 105-104 overtime win over the Kings.

Murray has come off the bench in San Antonio's last six games, and that has reduced his upside enormously. This strong effort might give him some confidence back as Murray has always been able to fill the stat sheet, but he won't be much of a fantasy asset unless he can return to the starting unit on a consistent basis. The fact that he has played 25 minutes or more just twice in San Antonio's last 13 games also conspires against his value.