Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Impressive showing versus Charlotte

Murray went off for 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 win over the Hornets.

Murray stuffed the stat sheet across every category but blocks, and he was dialed in from deep. He has showcased solid improvement from a shooting perspective while increasing his averages in most per-game stats as well. With the Spurs fighting for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, Murray will try to deliver another quality effort in Friday's bout versus the Nets.