Murray collected 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in a 106-99 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Murray played a team-high 39 minutes, but wasn't terribly effective shooting the basketball, as he shot just 35.3 percent from the field. The guard was able to reach double figures for the 12th straight game and has been a consistent option for San Antonio this season. Since Feb. 1, Murray has scored in double-digits in all but two games and has also been the team's second-leading rebounder and assist man over that span.