Coach Gregg Popovich said after Friday's game that Murray (ankle) should be fine, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Murray didn't return to Friday's matchup after sustaining a left ankle sprain in the first minute of the game, but Popovich provided an encouraging update regarding his status. However, his status for Sunday's game against Washington hasn't yet been determined.
