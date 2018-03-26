Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Just misses double-double in loss
Murray scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.
Murray was quite passive on offense yet again, finishing fifth on the team in shot attempts as he scored in double figures for the first time in five games. He made an impact on the boards again, but his inability to score the ball consistently has prevented him from truly making his mark now that he's receiving a regular workload. Murray will look go break loose in Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards.
