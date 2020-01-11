Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Just six points in loss
Murray scored six points (3-6 FG, 0-1, 0-0 FT) while adding three rebounds, five assists and a block during Friday's 134-121 loss to the Grizzlies.
That is a six-game low in scoring for Murray, who scored only four against Dallas on December 26th. The 23-year-old's numbers have trended down slightly in each of his three games since returning from a one-game absence due to a personal issue. He'll try to rebound Sunday at Toronto.
