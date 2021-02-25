Murray delivered 27 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six aassists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Murray carried the Spurs offensively in the absence of DeMar DeRozan (COVID-19) to deliver his ninth game of the season with 20-plus points -- and it's also the third time he accomplishes that feat in San Antonio's last five games. Given that he's healthy and COVID-19 free, Murray should be one of the Spurs' top fantasy assets as long as the team remains depleted, and his usage might spike up as a result.