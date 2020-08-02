Murray finished with 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win over Memphis.
It was another balanced effort from the Spurs, and Murray led the team in shot attempts, points, and rebounds. The defensive-minded guard also chipped in three assists and a pair of steals in 34 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Well-rounded line versus Pacers•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Playing Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Puts up 13 in first scrimmage•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Expected to play during resumption•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out indefinitely with calf strain•