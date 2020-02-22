Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Leads the way with 23 points
Murray amassed 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-104 victory over the Jazz.
Murray was fantastic for the Spurs on Friday, pacing the team in both points and steals. He has been a first-round player over the past two weeks and is finally beginning to realize his potential. The playing time is up and he appears to have a stranglehold on the starting point guard spot. This kind of production is unlikely to stick; however, he should be a solid mid-round player the rest of the way.
