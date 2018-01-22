Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Likely to continue starting at point guard

Teammate Tony Parker suggested that Murray, who started at point guard in Sunday's 94-86 loss to the Pacers, would continue to work with the top unit until further notice, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. "Just like Manu [Ginobili], just like Pau [Gasol], you know that day is going to come," Parker said following Sunday's game. "If [head coach Gregg Popovich] sees something that is good for the team, I will try to do my best...I will support Pop's decision, and I will try to help [Murray] as best as I can and try to be the best I can in that second unit with Manu and Patty [Mills]."

After the Spurs drafted him with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Washington, Murray always looked like the heir apparent to Parker at point guard, but the second-year player's promotion comes perhaps earlier than expected. Murray responded to the move to the starting five with a well-rounded line of eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 28 minutes, while Parker played 20 minutes and Mills received 22 minutes. As the playing-time distribution suggests, it doesn't look like Murray will be afforded hefty workloads on par with most other starting point guards around the league, but his top-unit role raises his fantasy ceiling nonetheless. Murray could make for a quality pickup in deeper settings, particularly for fantasy owners who are in need of help in the defensive categories.